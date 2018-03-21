Fleet Owner promotes Lovato to national sales manager

Peter Lovato was recently named Fleet Owner’s national sales manager by Reggie Lawrence, Fleet Owner’s vice president and group publisher.

Lovato was previously the Southeast and Gulf states regional sales manager for Informa's Commercial Vehicle Intelligence brands, which include Fleet Owner, American Trucker and FleetSeek. He will assume national sales responsibility for all three brands moving forward.

Lovato was previously vice president of the American Trucking Assns., serving as associate publisher of Transport Topics.



"Peter has over 20 years of experience in the trucking industry,” Lawrence said. “He understands journalism, events, and has a consistent ability to craft the right marketing solutions mix that our customers need."

He will continue to be based in Michigan and report to Lawrence.