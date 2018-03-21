Menu
Peter Lovato
Peter Lovato
Fleet Management>People

Fleet Owner promotes Lovato to national sales manager

Lovato was previously the Southeast and Gulf states regional sales manager for Informa's Commercial Vehicle Intelligence brands, which include Fleet Owner, American Trucker and FleetSeek.

Peter Lovato was recently named Fleet Owner’s national sales manager by Reggie Lawrence, Fleet Owner’s vice president and group publisher. 

Lovato was previously the Southeast and Gulf states regional sales manager for Informa's Commercial Vehicle Intelligence brands, which include Fleet OwnerAmerican Trucker and FleetSeek. He will assume national sales responsibility for all three brands moving forward.  

Lovato was previously vice president of the American Trucking Assns., serving as associate publisher of Transport Topics.

"Peter has over 20 years of experience in the trucking industry,” Lawrence said. “He understands journalism, events, and has a consistent ability to craft the right marketing solutions mix that our customers need."

He will continue to be based in Michigan and report to Lawrence.  

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Southeastern Freight Lines names Ross VP of logistics
Mar 19, 2018
Peterbilt SuperFan logo
Peterbilt video features first of five 'SuperFan' finalists
Mar 14, 2018
Sharyl Snider Women In Trucking
Meet March's Women In Trucking member of the month
Mar 07, 2018
USA3
TMC names USA Truck’s Harris as incoming chairman
Mar 05, 2018