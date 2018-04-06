Fleet Owner promotes Neil Abt to Editorial Director, taps Michael Catarevas

Fleet Owner vice president and group publisher Reggie Lawrence has announced Neil Abt's promotion to Editorial Director. Abt succeeds Sean Kilcarr, who is leaving to pursue another business opportunity.

Fleet Owner is also expanding Michael Catarevas' role as managing editor to include operational and content responsibility over the team of journalists headquartered in Stamford, CT.

"With these two promotions, we are putting the people in place to leverage their proven strengths,” Lawrence said. “Neil is a smart and seasoned journalist. He understands trusted journalism and has built a strong reputation in the trucking industry.”

Lawrence continued: "Michael has the aptitude and experience to help support our team of journalists in Stamford."

Since joining in 2017, “Abt became more involved in content discussions that impact the Fleet Owner brand and its audience,” Lawrence said.

In his new role, Abt will work to build additional value for Fleet Owner's audience through its various content products. He will remain headquartered in Portland, OR, and report to Lawrence.