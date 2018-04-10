GlobalTranz’s Krug named 2018 Distinguished Woman in Logistics

PALM DESERT, CA. Renee Krug, chief financial officer of GlobalTranz, was named the 2018 Distinguished Woman in Logistics.

Krug was honored by the Women In Trucking Association, in partnership with Truckstop.com.

The award was presented at the Transportation Intermediaries Association’s annual conference and exhibition. TIA is also a partner of the award.

Krug has 15 years of executive leadership experience. She joined GlobalTranz four years ago and helped grow the organization to $1 billion in annual revenue from $400 million.

“I share this honor with the talented employees of GlobalTranz and am proud to represent the many accomplished and deserving women in the trucking and transportation industry,” said Krug.

Krug played a key role in establishing CORE, GlobalTranz's corporate responsibility program that find ways to better serve the needs of the Phoenix community. She is also involved with numerous charity and nonprofit organizations.

“Renee Krug is not only a leader and a woman who has succeeded in the area of logistics, she has made a difference in her community, and that’s even more impressive with her demanding career at GlobalTranz,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

The other finalists for the 2018 award included Kendra Phillips of Ryder System and Betty Weiland of J. J. Keller & Associates.