Help Inc. names new president

Help Inc., provider of PrePass and other truck safety services, announced it has promoted Mark Doughty to president and chief operating officer.

Doughty previously served as Help’s vice president and COO. He succeeds Karen Rasmussen in the role of president. Rasmussen will continue to serve as chief executive officer.

“Mr. Doughty’s promotion was a unanimous decision of the Help Board of Directors,” said chairman John Esparza, Texas Trucking Association. “After he was recruited in March 2013 by Ms. Rasmussen to serve as Help’s chief operating officer, Mr. Doughty quickly proved himself and soon began to take on additional responsibilities. In 2015, he was promoted to the role of vice president.”

Prior to joining Help, Doughty served as the COO of Contractor Management Services for several years, helping lead the company’s growth through strategic and business planning. He also managed the introduction of service offerings for new vertical markets in the transportation sector.

Doughty’s professional experience in transportation includes a decade as president of Moody’s Quick Inc. and Quick Product Solutions, providers of nationwide transportation services as well as warehousing, packaging and distribution. Doughty began his career at Discover Financial Services, where he held several executive positions over a 13-year period.

“I am extremely pleased that the Help Board recognized Mr. Doughty’s value in assisting in fulfilling our mission of truck safety and efficiency,” Rasmussen said. “He is a man of great integrity whose knowledge of the transportation industry, along with safety and tolling technology, will serve Help well in the coming years.”

Doughty serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Intelligent Transportation Society of American (ITSA) and chairs its Governance Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Arizona Trucking Association and on the Technology and Engineering Policy Committee of American Trucking Associations.