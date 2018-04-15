Horse owned by Prime Inc.'s founder the likely Kentucky Derby favorite

Magnum Moon, owned by Prime Inc.’s founder Robert Low and his wife Lawana, secured his place as the likely Kentucky Derby favorite by winning the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 14.

Even before Saturday’s victory, Magnum Moon was listed as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby by the Thoroughbred Daily News.



In a television interview, Low called the Arkansas Derby victory the most exciting moment as a thoroughbred owner, with the race taking place at what he considers his home track.

Prime is based in Springfield, MO. Low founded the company in 1970 with one dump truck in Urbana, MO. It has grown into one of the largest refrigerated fleets in the United States.

Magnum Moon was purchased for $380,000. The horse would become the first to win the Kentucky Derby without racing at age 2 since 1882, according to the Daily Racing Form.

In 2006, the Lows finished third in the Kentucky Derby with Steppenwolfer.