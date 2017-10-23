Menu
Press Release
Idealease names future chairman

Jorge Martinez of Mexico, who has been on the board since 2014, will become vice-chairman in 2018 and chairman in 2020.

Jorge Martinez has been elected vice chairman of the Idealease Board of Directors for 2018-2019, the company announced. Idealease is a full-service commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company.

Martinez owns Idealease Monterrey (in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico). After two years as vice chairman, Martinez will become chairman a two-year term beginning in 2020. Martinez was first elected to the Idealease Board of Directors in 2014 and represents the organization’s shareholders in Mexico.

"Idealease is honored to have Jorge serve as the Vice Chairman of the Idealease Board in 2018,” said Dan Murphy, President and CEO of Idealease. “Jorge is a successful and effective leader who is very focused on helping  Idealease achieve even higher levels of performance and success. He has a keen interest in promoting educational initiatives and mentoring young entrepreneurs.”

In addition to being the owner of Idealease Monterrey, Martinez is CEO of Fultra, a transportation solutions company in Mexico that offers commercial truck sales, parts and service, commercial truck leasing and rental, and parts and supplies.

Before entering the truck industry, Martinez served as CEO of Fiat Mexico.

Martinez earned a degree in industrial engineering at Monterrey TEC, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and completed the Harvard Business School Owner/President

Management Program.

Martinez serves on the Board of Directors of Grupo Cuprum and Grupo Financiero Ve Por Mas. He also is a member of the Board of Via Educación, an organization dedicated to  helping individuals discover their potential

and improve their environment by partnering with government agencies and business sectors.

TAGS: News
