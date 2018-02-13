Klaas joins Idealease as area VP

Idealease, a North American commercial truck leasing, rental and maintenance company, hired David Klaas as area vice president of national accounts, the company announced this week. Klaas is responsible for customers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.

Klaas is an experienced commercial truck lease, rental and financing professional with more than 12 years of experience in the transportation industry.

“I have worked closely with senior management and key decision makers to customize transportation solutions and funding programs that improve operating efficiency and reduce costs for customers,” said Klaas. “Many national companies can benefit from the expertise, responsiveness and stability that Idealease offers, its buying power, and 430 industry-leading service locations across North America.”

“David’s experience in serving the unique needs of National Accounts customers is a valuable asset for Idealease,” said Doug Gosnell, Idealease vice president of national accounts sales. “We know that David is the right person to serve our customers in the Midwest territory.”

Klaas has a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Illinois State University and an MBA from the University of Memphis.