Loadsmart adds CTO to drive artificial intelligence capability

Loadsmart has hired Joao Bosco as its new chief technology officer. Bosco’s primary focus will be to further the platform’s AI capability.

Loadsmart relies on machine learning processes to enable shippers to instantly book a truck nationwide, and complex algorithms to, after shipper booking, identify the best truck positioned to move each load. As more data becomes available and volume increases, deep neural networks will impact the success of the right pricing and sourcing computational processes. They will also add to Loadsmart’s internal computer-generated tasks without the need for task-specific programming. Identifying potential problems before they actually happen, or are known, will be of great value in the logistics industry, the company noted.

“The opportunity is enormous,” said Joao Bosco, chief technology officer, Loadsmart. “The size of the transportation and logistics industry, and fragmentation on both sides – shippers and carriers – create a huge potential for disruption with neural networks and other machine learning technologies. I am proud of joining the dream team.”

Before Loadsmart, Bosco co-founded Chaordic Systems, a company focused on big data and predictive analytics counting some of Latin America’s biggest e-commerce companies as its customers. Acting as the company’s CTO, he grew the company’s tech team from zero to more than 100 developers and data scientists, earning Chaordic Systems the Best Place to Work award several times. He eventually sold the company to Linx, a public software management company out of Sao Paulo.

“Bosco is one of a kind," said Felipe Capella, co-founder and chief product officer of Loadsmart. "He is a successful entrepreneur, having built his company from scratch to a successful exit, and a talented manager, growing a tech team with the right culture. His many years of experience in big data and predictive AI attest to his tech capability. While his know-how will help Loadsmart improve its software development processes, he will also contribute significantly to our artificial intelligence and predictive models such as our Instant Pricing and Automated Sourcing features.”

Bosco has a bachelor and master's degrees in computer science.