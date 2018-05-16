Maryland Truck Association names person of the year

Howard Levine isn’t your ordinary Frederick County, MD, resident or businessman. Levine was recently named Maryland Motor Truck Association’s (MMTA) 2018 Person of the Year, which recognizes a key figure dedicated to serving the trucking industry.

In 1964, Levine worked with the U.S. Secret Service. Wanting to pursue a career in sales he later joined North American Van Lines in 1970. In 1976 he founded a moving company, but left the company he founded in 1986. One year later he applied to be an agent for United Van Lines. After receiving approval, he and his wife formed Ramar Moving Systems, named for their children Rachel and Mark.

Levine received the Person of the Year award for 2018 thanks to his 47 years of active industry involvement and leadership, which include:

Serving as a long-time member of the MMTA’s Board of Directors, including representing the association as the chairman of the board from 2014-2015. He is currently the treasurer.

Serving as chairman of the Maryland Movers Conference for two years.

Working with the Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation to provide information to consumers on how to choose a mover they can trust.

Appearing on various TV, radio and other media outlets to promote the legitimate moving industry.

Starting the Emerging Leaders Program to help train the next generation of MMTA’s leadership.

During his career, Levine’s trucks have moved throughout the United States transporting many items including:

The Lunar Buggy

A U.S. telescopes

Multi-million-dollar Navy ship models

The U. S. Air Force F12 simulator

In addition, Ramar’s tractor/trailer was decorated as the F12 airplane. The simulator traveled to military air bases all over the USA.

“I believe in the spirit of being an entrepreneur,” Levine said.