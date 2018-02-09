Minimizer adds North American regional managers

Minimizer, a manufacturer of poly semi-truck fenders, has hired Brian Purcell and Mitch Hollifield as the company's new North American regional sales managers.

Purcell will oversee the North American Western-based sales team and Hollifield the North American Eastern-based sales team. Minimizer has been family owned and operated for three generations.

"In their new roles, Brian and Mitch will oversee a total of 12 territory managers in their respective regions with responsibility for daily tactical sales goals as well as our strategic growth plans," says Craig Kruckeberg, CEO and Chief Visionary.

Purcell comes to Minimizer with an extensive background in the heavy duty parts industry, including experience working with most of our current distributor networks. Prior to joining Minimizer, Purcell worked for a national chemical company handling aftermarket groups including Fleet Pride, HDA Truck Pride, VIPAR, Power Heavy duty, Aurora, CNH, John Deere, Caterpillar, MSC, Grainger and Fastenal.

"I'm really looking forward to working with this impressive team and helping them and the company to surpass our aggressive growth plans in 2018 and beyond. Minimizer is an exciting, fast-paced, growth-oriented company," said Purcell.

Mitch Hollifield also comes to Minimizer with years of industry knowledge and has managed both direct sales and distributor sales forces. In his most recent role, he supervised managers, call centers, and customer service.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to leverage my skill sets to help build strong relationships with our distributors and our sales team," Hollifield stated.

These new North American regional managers will report to Greg Renberg, Minimizer's senior director of sales. "Our growth at Minimizer has been so strong we're very pleased to have such seasoned managers come aboard to help with our continued growth plans," said Renberg.