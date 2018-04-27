M&K Truck Centers names new president

M&K Truck Centers announced it has promoted long-time employee Ted Pilecki to president.

Pilecki has been with the company since 2003, and has more than 30 years of commercial vehicle industry experience. He served as chief operating officer prior to his promotion.

Under his direction, M&K Truck Centers grew with eight acquisitions in a three-year span, the company stated. Prior responsibilities included overseeing operations, parts, service, leasing functions and customer satisfaction.

Now, Pilecki will lead the company’s sales, leasing and operations, working with founder and chief executive officer Ron Meyering, who is responsible for M&K’s future growth.