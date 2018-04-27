Menu
Fleet Management>People

M&K Truck Centers names new president

M&K Truck Centers announced it has promoted long-time employee Ted Pilecki to president.

Pilecki has been with the company since 2003, and has more than 30 years of commercial vehicle industry experience. He served as chief operating officer prior to his promotion.

Under his direction, M&K Truck Centers grew with eight acquisitions in a three-year span, the company stated. Prior responsibilities included overseeing operations, parts, service, leasing functions and customer satisfaction.

Now, Pilecki will lead the company’s sales, leasing and operations, working with founder and chief executive officer Ron Meyering, who is responsible for M&K’s future growth.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Chevin Fleet Solutions appoints one, promotes two
Apr 25, 2018
VTNA names Carlsson acting president
Apr 24, 2018
The Turnout Crowbar actor James Gagne
From Trucker to actor: New movie shows sex trafficking through eyes of trucker
Apr 17, 2018
Low
Horse owned by Prime Inc.'s founder the likely Kentucky Derby favorite
Apr 15, 2018