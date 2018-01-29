Motor carriers make executive appointments

TL carriers CFI and Smith Transport both recently selected new presidents to run their respective trucking businesses, with a former Roehl executive joining CFI as its senior vice president of sales and operations.

CFI, based in Joplin, MO, and a division of TFI International Inc., named Greg Orr to serve as its president effective immediately.

Greg joined CFI in 2017 after serving as president of hazardous waste hauler Action Resources. He also served as president and former vice president of operations for Con-way Multimodal prior to Con-way’s purchase by XPO.

Michael Hinz, formerly president of the dry van group at Roehl Transport, is also joining CFI as senior vice president of sales & operations. Hinz spent over four years at Roehl and over 20 years at Schneider National.

TL carrier Smith Transport, Inc., based in Roaring Spring, PA, is tapping Todd Smith as its new president – succeeding Barry F. Smith, who has served as the motor carrier’s president since July of 1983. Barry Smith will continue to serve as CEO and chairman, the company noted.

“We are excited to tap into Todd's 25 years of executive management experience in the transportation industry,” Barry Smith said in a statement. “As we celebrate our firm's 35th anniversary, I have great confidence that Todd's knowledge and innovative concepts will create great benefit for our company.”