Muncie Power hires new general counsel

Damon Elmore was recently named Muncie Power Products' new senior executive director of people strategy and general counsel.

As the senior executive director of people strategy and general counsel, Elmore will serve as the company’s in-house legal counsel and liaison with all external legal firms representing Muncie Power Products as well as lead the company’s people strategy. In this role, his responsibilities will include overseeing acquisitions, strategic planning, human resources, succession planning and adult learning.

Elmore joins the Muncie Power Products team with his most recent previous experience as a partner at the law firm of Nowell Sparks, where he led HR and Employment Practices Consulting Group. Before this, he served as the vice president of human resources with the Rayloc and Altrom divisions of Genuine Parts Company.