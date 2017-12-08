New president coming for Mack Trucks

Effective June 1 next year, Martin Weissburg will become president of Mack Trucks, replacing Dennis Slagle, who has led the OEM since 2008.

Dennis Slagle will in turn become a special projects leader reporting to Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group.

Weissburg, currently president of Volvo Construction Equipment, will also continue to be a member of the executive board for the Volvo Group.

He has served as President of Volvo Construction Equipment since 2014 and originally joined the Volvo Group in 2005.

Weissburg previously served as as president of Volvo Financial Services Americas and global president of Volvo Financial Services.

In his new role, he will be located at Mack’s headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.