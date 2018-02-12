Omnitracs welcomes Ray Greer as new CEO

Omnitracs a fleet management solutions company, hired industry veteran Ray Greer as its new CEO. Greer takes over for John Graham who served as Omnitracs CEO since 2013.

Greer has more than 25 years of industry experience and has held senior leadership roles with Greatwide Logistics Services, Newgistics, Ryder Logistics and FedEx. Most recently he served as president of BNSF Logistics.

“I am proud of all we have been able to accomplish over the last four years, and I am confident that Ray is the perfect CEO for the next stage in Omnitracs’ growth,” said John Graham. “His technical expertise, understanding of the market, and his vision for the future of shipping and logistics will build on the strong leadership position Omnitracs has built in the market, taking the company to new heights.”

Over the past four years, under Graham’s leadership, Omnitracs has acquired a number of companies, developed new products, and built a culture of growth and customer service, according to a company announcement. Greer’s industry background and deep technical knowledge make him well-positioned to lead Omnitracs into its next stage of growth, with a focus on emerging industry trends — like big data analytics and artificial intelligence — to further expand the capabilities of Omnitracs’ already comprehensive portfolio to create products and insights that will provide additional value to customers.

“I am thrilled to be joining Omnitracs to build on the success achieved under John’s leadership,” Greer said. “The shipping and logistics industry is experiencing rapid change with the opportunities created by new, data-powered technologies. Our infrastructure and talent make us uniquely capable to lead the industry in the development and deployment of new products and technologies that will grow our company and unlock tremendous value for Omnitracs’ customers.”

Greer will attend the upcoming Omnitracs Outlook 2018 event Feb. 25-28 in Nashville, TN.