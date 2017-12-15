Menu
Harrie-Schippers1 Photo: PACCAR
Harrie Schippers when he was president of DAF.
PACCAR taps Schippers for top post

Former head of DAF Trucks will become PACCAR’s president and CFO effective January 1.

Harrie Schippers is set to become the president and CFO of global truck maker PACCAR on January 1.

Schippers, who’s spent 31 years at PACCAR, served as president of the OEM’s DAF Trucks subsidiary, which is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, from 2010 to 2016.

“Harrie is an outstanding leader and has contributed towards PACCAR’s excellent record of profitable growth including the recent introduction of the new DAF CF and XF trucks,” noted Ron Armstrong, PACCAR’s CEO, in a statement. “He also has responsibility for PACCAR Parts which has achieved record quarterly sales and pre-tax profits this year.”

TAGS: News Trucks
