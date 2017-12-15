PACCAR taps Schippers for top post

Harrie Schippers is set to become the president and CFO of global truck maker PACCAR on January 1.

Schippers, who’s spent 31 years at PACCAR, served as president of the OEM’s DAF Trucks subsidiary, which is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, from 2010 to 2016.

Related: Peterbilt Model 579 now standard with air disc brakes

“Harrie is an outstanding leader and has contributed towards PACCAR’s excellent record of profitable growth including the recent introduction of the new DAF CF and XF trucks,” noted Ron Armstrong, PACCAR’s CEO, in a statement. “He also has responsibility for PACCAR Parts which has achieved record quarterly sales and pre-tax profits this year.”