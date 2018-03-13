Menu
Peterbilt SuperFan logo
Fleet Management>People

Peterbilt video features first of five 'SuperFan' finalists

Peterbilt Motors Co. has released a video highlighting the first of the five finalists for its SuperFan contest.

The content ties into the production earlier this year of the company’s one millionth truck, which was a Model 567 Heritage. The five finalists will be part of a presentation at the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show later this month, with the winner being handed the keys of that special truck, which was built in Denton, TX.

Related: Peterbilt launches ‘SuperFan’ promotion

The first video features Jake Bartos, who said one of his earliest memories was riding in a truck with his uncle. Years later, he got to know the woman who would later become his wife during a drive in his Peterbilt.

“I don’t like to brag about myself,” Bartos said in the video. “I kind of like to let the trucks I drive and the work I do they talking for me.”

TAGS: News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Peterbilt Feb. 2018 media event
Peterbilt: 2018 could be third-best year ever for Class 8 sales
Feb 16, 2018
Driverless
Is it time for SAE to re-do the levels of automated driving?
Mar 13, 2018
Sharyl Snider Women In Trucking
Meet March's Women In Trucking member of the month
Mar 07, 2018
USA3
TMC names USA Truck’s Harris as incoming chairman
Mar 05, 2018