Peterbilt video features first of five 'SuperFan' finalists

Peterbilt Motors Co. has released a video highlighting the first of the five finalists for its SuperFan contest.
The content ties into the production earlier this year of the company’s one millionth truck, which was a Model 567 Heritage. The five finalists will be part of a presentation at the 2018 Mid America Trucking Show later this month, with the winner being handed the keys of that special truck, which was built in Denton, TX.
The first video features Jake Bartos, who said one of his earliest memories was riding in a truck with his uncle. Years later, he got to know the woman who would later become his wife during a drive in his Peterbilt.
“I don’t like to brag about myself,” Bartos said in the video. “I kind of like to let the trucks I drive and the work I do they talking for me.”