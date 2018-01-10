Ridge named VP of human resources for CFI

CFI, a North American full-truckload carrier and division of TFI International, announced the appointment of Angela Ridge as vice president of human resources. Ridge will report to CFI President Tim Staroba.

In addition, CFI wished Bert Johnson, vice president of human resources, “a happy retirement as he transfers leadership over the next few months.”

Ridge was most recently the corporate education strategist for Oregon State University, where she was responsible for the university’s corporate training programs and staff development initiatives, including the implementation of an institutional-wide learning management system. Before that, she was the director of operations support for XPO Logistics/Con-way Multimodal.

Previous to her XPO/Con-way Multimodal experience, Ridge was the senior organizational development manager with Con-way, Inc., where she collaborated with executive leadership to design and implement talent management processes and programs. She worked with Menlo Logistics as national HR project manager prior to Con-way, Inc.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Angela to CFI as vice president of human resources,” Staroba said. “With more than 15 years of experience as a leader in human resources in the logistics industry, Angela understands how to acquire and retain the very best talent available, leveraging her background in organizational design, management and implementation to attract the people who make CFI the successful business that it is today and what it strives to be in the future.”