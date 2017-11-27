Roadrunner Transportation Systems appoints new chairman

James D. Staley was recently appointed the chairman of the board of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. Staley has served as a director of the company since 2010 and as lead independent director since December 2016. Staley succeeds Scott D. Rued, who served as chairman since 2010.

From 2004 through 2007, Mr. Staley served in various capacities for YRC Worldwide Inc. and its subsidiaries, one of the world's largest transportation services providers, including as president and CEO of Roadway Group and YRC Regional Transportation.

Before that, Staley served for over 30 years in various capacities for Roadway Express, including president and COO. Staley also currently serves as the lead director of Douglas Dynamics Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and seller of snow and ice control equipment for light trucks.

“I am delighted that Jim has agreed to serve as our next chairman," said Curtis W. Stoelting, Roadrunner’s CEO. "His history with the company and understanding of our industry are a tremendous asset to the board and our management team.”

Roadrunner is an asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner Freight, Roadrunner Express, Roadrunner Temperature Controlled, Roadrunner Truckload Plus, Roadrunner Intermodal Services and Ascent Global Logistics® brands.