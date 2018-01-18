SiriusXM to launch ‘Women in Trucking’ show

SiriusXM announced it will launch Women In Trucking, a live, call-in show airing on SiriusXM Road Dog channel 146. The weekly, two-hour show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. ET.

Hosted by Ellen Voie, president and CEO of The Women In Trucking Association, SiriusXM’s Women In Trucking show will feature listener call-ins and interviews with professionals from the trucking industry – from drivers, technicians, and engineers to transportation CEOs and dispatchers – sharing their stories of the challenges and opportunities of the open road.

Women In Trucking, a show geared towards men and women listeners, will also address gender diversity issues pushing for more women to join its ranks. With women making up 7% of the trucking industry workforce, the show intends to help promote the employment of more women by identifying and removing the obstacles that keep them from entering the field.

“I am excited to host Women In Trucking and to hear from SiriusXM listeners across the country,” Voie said. “I look forward to hearing from both male and female drivers to open up a bold new dialogue about our industry and how we can move forward together.”

“We welcome Ellen Voie and our first, exclusive program dedicated to women in trucking,” said Dave Gorab, vice president and general manager of Talk Programming, SiriusXM. “At a time when women are increasingly joining the trucking industry, we are pleased to bring Ellen’s expertise and authoritative voice to our fulltime channel dedicated to professional drivers.”

Voie formerly worked at Schneider Inc., and served as the Executive Director of Trucker Buddy International, Inc. She has been honored by the White House as a “Transportation Innovators Champion of Change” and in 2016, she was chosen as one of Fleet Owner’s Dozen Outstanding Women In Trucking. In 2017, Voie was named to Insight Success Magazine’s “The 30 Most Inspirational Leaders in Business.” She serves on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association and is a member of the Wisconsin DOT’s Motor Carrier Advisory Committee.

SiriusXM subscribers can hear Road Dog programming via SiriusXM On Demand, through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at www.siriusxm.com/player.