SleepSafe Drivers names Vigillo founder to Board of Directors

Steven Bryan, the president and founder of Vigillo, has joined the SleepSafe Drivers Board of Directors, the organization announced this week.

A leader in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs) for the transportation industry and other high-risk related sectors, SleepSafe Drivers appointed Bryan for his talent for distilling complex data into actionable, pragmatic action plans for risk mitigation and improved, operational and safety performance on roadways, the organization said in a news release.

"We were drawn to Steven, in part, due to his demonstrated leadership in growing Vigillo from start-up to a hugely successful leader in the transportation/logistics/safety arena, including Vigillo’s acquisition by SambaSafety earlier this year," said Dana Voien, founder and CEO of SleepSafe Drivers. "Beyond his expansive understanding of the industry, Steven is known for his candid, intelligent and effective approach to risk mitigation challenges faced by today’s supply-chain leaders."

Over the coming months, the Board will continue to search for additional leaders within the transportation and logistics market that further SleepSafe’s strategic goals and strengthens their partnership network as they continue to build value.

"I’m excited to be joining the team,” said Bryan. "Over the last decade, I have seen many advances in safety technology within the transportation industry, and SleepSafe Drivers is no different in that regard. They have leveraged new technologies, coupled with their own patented innovations, to revolutionize the way sleep apnea is tested and treated in this industry, all while minimizing a driver’s fatigue and subsequent downtime.”

"I first met Steven as a safety professional leading a large private fleet. I found his friendship, support and uncanny insight to be very valuable. He has always had a way of taking complicated issues and making them understandable and actionable for the everyday transportation leader. He helped me save a lot of money for the fleets I served, not to mention the more important outcome of saved lives," said Steven Garrish, MBA, CDS, CTP, SVP of Safety and Regulatory Compliance at SleepSafe Drivers. "In turn, we feel that Steven’s leadership will help the companies that we serve realize the same outcomes, making our industry and the great families that support it, experience a better and more productive life."