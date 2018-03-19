Southeastern Freight Lines names Ross VP of logistics

Southeastern Freight Lines announced Jon Don Ross has been promoted to vice president of logistics. Ross will spearhead efforts for Southeastern to develop new offerings and expand current services, the company stated.

With more than 28 years of experience at Southeastern, Ross started his career at the service center in Columbia, SC, as a management trainee. Since then, he has served in a variety of roles, including service center manager in Florence, SC, regional vice president of operations, serving Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Most recently, he served as regional vice president of sales, managing service centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“As our market place continues to evolve and customers demand more and more services to support and streamline their supply chain, it is critical we have someone overseeing our effort to provide these services,” said Mike Heaton, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Southeastern Freight Lines. “Joe Don’s passion to serve, dedication to providing quality without question service and industry experience provide a great foundation to serve Southeastern in this new capacity.”