Stay Metrics hires new COO

Stay Metrics has hired Jerry Scott as its new chief operating officer.

Scott joins Stay Metrics during a period of significant growth for new clients, employees, products and services, according to the company. In 2018, Stay Metrics expects growth to accelerate as motor carriers look to it for driver retention solutions in an increasingly competitive environment marked by record sign-on bonuses and pay increases.

Photo: Stay Metrics

Jerry Scott, COO of Stay Metrics

“Jerry will play an instrumental role in helping us continue to develop the right people, products and high-performance culture to meet the present and future needs of our customers,” said Tim Hindes, co-founder and CEO of Stay Metrics.

Among the products and services that Stay Metrics administers are a driver survey platform to help carriers prevent early-stage turnover; data analytics and predictive modeling focused on driver retention; and a "driver rewards" platform that carriers use to engage drivers and build loyalty.

Scott comes to Stay Metrics with transportation experience. He served in various leadership roles in safety, operations and human resources at Towne Air Freight, a less-than-truckload provider, for more than 20 years.

“Jerry brings a level-headed approach for injecting technology, research, and processes into an organization and his servant-based leadership style matches our culture,” said Kurt LaDow, co-founder and chief administrative officer of Stay Metrics.

Most recently, Jerry managed the operations of a regional insurance and risk management provider in Indiana, and was the COO at a fast-growing startup in the financial services sector.

“I’ve been an avid supporter of Stay Metrics from the beginning. I believe in its mission to change the trucking industry by improving the experiences of drivers,” said Scott. “I’ve been following its growth and am excited to join the team at this time.”

