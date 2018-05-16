Tech company Tenna hires new CFO

Tenna, a technology company that helps companies to find more value across their inventory of equipment, trucks, vehicles, and physical assets, announced that Anthony T. Garcia has joined the company as chief financial officer.

Garcia’s prior experience includes investment banking positions with Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley & Co., as well as senior-level finance positions at a variety of private operating companies, including several start-up enterprises. He was also a member of the board of directors of a publicly-traded firm which provided growth capital to middle-market companies.

“I am thrilled that Tony has chosen to join the team. His deep financial knowledge, strategic mindset, and relevant experience in growth staged ventures is advantageous to Tenna’s growth. We welcome him and are excited for what he will bring to Tenna.” said Austin Conti, co-founder and CEO, Tenna.

“The more I heard about the Tenna mission to help companies find more value across their assets and grow their bottom lines, the more excited I became to join the management team, which has built the business and established the structures to accommodate the anticipated rapid growth in the customer base,” Garcia said. “Among my immediate objectives is bringing in the additional capital to support that growth.”