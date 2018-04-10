Terex’s Ted Barron joins Green Truck Association Board of Governors

Terex Utilities’ Ted Barron, the company’s vertical market manager, was recently named to the Green Truck Association’s Board of Governors. GTA is an affiliate division of the National Truck Equipment Association. Its goal is to improve the efficiency and productivity of work trucks through the development and deployment of strategies to reduce diesel and gasoline consumption and the associated environmental impacts.

As a member of the Board of Governors, Barron will work with other industry professionals to set policy and develop the strategy for the organization, as well as play an active role in the development of programs and services.

GTA’s members include utilities, municipalities, and component and OEM manufacturers. “GTA brings together a variety of users and manufacturers with a common interest in reducing emissions. By exchanging ideas regarding proven technologies, emerging technologies that are not yet cost-effective or reliable, as well as creative science projects that may be the solutions of the future, we can work together to be good stewards of the world we live in,” said Barron.

Barron’s background as a fleet manager for a utility and his current role with Terex Utilities provides a combination of perspectives, which he shares in service to other industry groups. He is also a member of the ANSI A92 Aerial Platforms main committee, ANSI A92.2 standards subcommittee for vehicle-mounted elevating and rotating work platforms, and the Event Planning committee for the 2019 International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo.