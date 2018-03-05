TMC names USA Truck’s Harris as incoming chairman

ATLANTA. Jeff Harris, vice president of maintenance at USA Truck Inc., is going to be the new general chairman and treasurer of the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) for 2018-2019, an announcement made at the organization’s annual meeting here at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Harris, who served this past year as the Council’s vice chairman and chairman of meetings, will succeed Glen McDonald, director of maintenance at Ozark Motor Lines, once TMC’s 2018 annual meeting wraps up later this week.

The group also named a new slate of officers for 2018-2019:

Vice Chairman and Chairman of Meetings: Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager for Altec Service Group

Chairman of Study Groups: Stacy Earnhardt, director of fleet maintenance at Best Specialized

Chairman of Membership and Publicity: John Adami, principal with NW Heavy Duty Sales

Chairman of Associates: J. David Walters, manager of warranty and field service for Alcoa Wheel & Transportation Products

TMC also named a new slate of directors-at-large as well: