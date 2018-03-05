Menu
USA Truck
Fleet Management

TMC names USA Truck’s Harris as incoming chairman

Organization also concludes yearly reshuffling of officers and directors at annual conference.

ATLANTA. Jeff Harris, vice president of maintenance at USA Truck Inc., is going to be the new general chairman and treasurer of the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) for 2018-2019, an announcement made at the organization’s annual meeting here at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Harris, who served this past year as the Council’s vice chairman and chairman of meetings, will succeed Glen McDonald, director of maintenance at Ozark Motor Lines, once TMC’s 2018 annual meeting wraps up later this week.

The group also named a new slate of officers for 2018-2019:

  • Vice Chairman and Chairman of Meetings: Kenneth Calhoun, fleet optimization manager for Altec Service Group
  • Chairman of Study Groups: Stacy Earnhardt, director of fleet maintenance at Best Specialized
  • Chairman of Membership and Publicity: John Adami, principal with NW Heavy Duty Sales
  • Chairman of Associates: J. David Walters, manager of warranty and field service for Alcoa Wheel & Transportation Products

TMC also named a new slate of directors-at-large as well:

  • Todd Cotier, director of maintenance for Hartt Transportation Inc.
  • Scott Bartlein, fleet manager with Barry Trucking Inc.
  • David Foster, vice president of maintenance at Premier Transportation Inc.
  • Duane Lippincott, senior project manager with United Parcel Service (UPS)
  • Randy Obermeyer, terminal manager for Batesville Logistics
  • Randy Tumbarello, executive vice president at Genox Transportation Inc.
  • Peter Savage, director of fleet solutions with Clarke Power Systems Inc.
  • Jill Gingrich, vice president and managing director at WheelTime Network LLC
