TMW's Wangler passes away at 56

Dave Wangler, president of TMW Systems and head of Trimble’s transportation division, died suddenly on April 26 at age of 56.

Wangler joined TMW Systems as CEO in 2006 after private investors purchased the company from founder Tom Weisz. During Wangler’s time at the helm, TMW purchased Maddocks Systems, TMT Software, IDSC, and Innovative Computing Corp. In 2012, Trimble acquired TMW Systems, bringing the company in close alignment with PeopleNet.

Wangler graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Visitation and other information is available here.

“The entire Trimble organization is deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend,” said Steven Berglund, president and CEO of Trimble. “Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, colleagues and friends in this difficult time. Dave was a long time contributor to the transportation and logistics industry. He consistently represented a unique combination of integrity and a visionary’s belief in the benefits of technology. Dave established a standard of excellence for TMW and Trimble. Dave combined vision with a deep knowledge of the transportation domain and was integral to Trimble’s leadership in the transportation market. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, colleagues and friends. He will greatly be missed.”

Trimble said Bryn Fosburgh will assume Dave’s responsibilities in coordination with TMW’s leadership team.