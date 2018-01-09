Menu
Fleet Management>People

Transplace names McGuigan as CEO

Industry veteran will lead transportation management and logistics company, and Tom Sanderson will transition to executive chairman.

Transplace has named Frank McGuigan as its new chief executive officer. The company also announced that Tom Sanderson has transitioned to the role of executive chairman and will serve on Transplace’s board of directors.

“Transplace has experienced record growth in recent years and has made significant investments in its people, technology, as well as its presence in the United States, Mexico and Canada,” McGuigan said. “This investment, along with our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional transportation management, strategic capacity and cross-border logistics solutions to our growing customer base, will enable us to continue to execute upon our mission to deliver value and drive supply chain excellence for shippers doing business across North America – and the globe.”

Frank McGuigan, Transplace CEO

McGuigan joined Transplace via its acquisition of SCO Logistics in April 2011, where he was CEO, and most recently served as the company’s president and chief operating officer, running all of sales and operations in North America.

“Since joining Transplace, Frank has shown exceptional leadership in helping Transplace grow into a leading provider of transportation management solutions and logistics technology, and this is the perfect time for him to become Transplace’s next chief executive officer,” Sanderson added.

TAGS: Technology News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Volvo Trucks North America VTNA brought one its new VNR regional model tractors to ATA39s annual gathering The VNR line includes the VNR 300 daycab VNR 400 with 41in sleeper and the VNR 640 with 61in sleeper
Volvo Trucks names Wade Long regional vice president, Western U.S.
Jan 09, 2018
Zonar adds industry veteran to compliance team
Jan 09, 2018
Jeff Barna Yokohama Tire
Yokohama Tire promotes three executives
Jan 09, 2018
johnstonOOIDA2
OOIDA’s Jim Johnston succumbs to lung cancer
Jan 09, 2018