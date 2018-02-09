Trimble expands leadership roles

Trimble Transportation Mobility just announced several leadership appointments, which the company said will “help provide better alignment for future expansion of the Transportation Mobility division across the globe.”

Thomas Fansler has been appointed president of Transportation Mobility. Fansler currently serves as president of Trimble Transportation Analytics.

Fansler steps into his new role as Brian McLaughlin departs PeopleNet and Trimble after 17 years. According to the company, McLaughlin has accepted a leadership position outside of the transportation industry.

In addition, Jim Rodi was named general manager of the division’s Global Markets, which include the OEM/Channels and Video Intelligence segments, as well as Trimble Mobility Solutions India (TMSI). Bryan Coyne was named general manager of Transportation Mobility North America. Both Rodi and Coyne previously held executive leadership positions within the division and will report directly to Fansler in their new roles.

“As we expand our global footprint, these moves help to increase our focus on growth and operational efficiency,” Fansler said. “Jim and Bryan have made significant strides the last few years to deliver solutions that improve safety and efficiency for all of our customers. I am excited about the journey ahead as we explore new opportunities for growth and development.”

In his new role, Fansler will lead the global Transportation Mobility division, which includes: PeopleNet, Innovative Software Engineering (ISE), Trimble Oil & Gas Services, Trimble Final Mile Mobility, TMSI, Trimble Transport & Logistics in Europe, and several other mobile startup initiatives. As a member of the Trimble executive leadership team, Fansler will report directly to Steven Berglund, president and CEO of Trimble.

“The continued evolution of technology is rapidly changing all aspects of the transportation industry – connecting trucks, drivers and assets more efficiently than ever before,” Fansler noted. “I am excited to lead our global efforts to extend our analytics, data and mobility solutions to help fleets become better, safer and greener.”