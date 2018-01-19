Truckstop.com's Foster named VP of small and medium business sales

Truckstop.com has promoted Steven Foster to vice president of small and medium business (SMB) sales. Foster joined Truckstop.com in 2016 as the director of SMB Sales. His responsibilities now including leading consultative sales to all current and prospective SMB customers.

"Truckstop.com serves a growing and changing industry. As our customers' needs change, we recognized an opportunity to better serve small and medium businesses, which comprises the vast majority of the transportation industry," said Bill Vitti, Chief Commercial Officer at Truckstop.com. "Steven has successfully built a team to provide consultative services to this large group of carriers, brokers, and shippers, enabling them to increase productivity and profitability," continued Vitti. "His promotion is a reflection of both his success to date, and Truckstop's passion and investment in helping small businesses to thrive."

Photo: Truckstop.com Steven Foster

Before Truckstop.com, Foster served in multiple leadership roles at Insidesales.com, a leader in the sales acceleration and enablement space. He helped transform the company from a near start-up to an impressive $1.5 billion market valuation. During his tenure, he led engagements with companies such as Microsoft, ADP, Sprint, and General Electric. Prior to Insidesales.com, Steven led the customer success department with NetDeposit, a Zions Bancorp company.

"Small- and medium-sized businesses are a pillar of the economy, and my team and I are passionate about helping them become more successful. We are committed to providing both existing and new customers with a blend of educational and consultative services to enable them to unleash the value of the tools and insights provided by Truckstop.com," said Foster.