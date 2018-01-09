Menu
Volvo Trucks names Wade Long regional vice president, Western U.S.

Volvo Trucks North America has named Wade Long as regional vice president for its Western U.S. region. He will oversee business development and ongoing support for 40 dealer locations.

“Wade has been a valuable asset to Volvo Trucks and to the trucking industry,” said Bruce Kurtt, senior vice president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “I’m pleased to welcome him to this new regional position, and look forward to his help in developing our business plans for the future.”

Wade Long, Volvo Trucks North America regional vice president for the Western region of the U.S.

According to the company, Wade is a 20-year member of the Volvo Trucks North America family and “brings a depth of experience” that includes engineering, product planning, and marketing. In his most recent position as director of product marketing, he led a group of marketing managers in creating the specifications for the new Volvo VNR series for regional haul and new VNL long-haul series, and coordinating their 2017 debut.

In his new role, Long will work with Volvo Trucks sales managers and dealer groups to deliver a broad range of diverse specification requirements in the western U.S.

“Wade’s strong background will help him excel in his responsibility for truck sales in the West,” Kurtt noted. “He has a great team in the region to support him and I know our dealers will appreciate his leadership on their behalf.”

