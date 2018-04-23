VTNA names Carlsson acting president

Per Carlsson, the global senior vice president of Strategy & Transformation Office for Volvo Trucks, has been appointed acting president of Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA). He will serve on an interim basis, succeeding Göran Nyberg, who has decided to take a position outside Volvo.

Photo: Volvo Trucks Per Carlsson, acting president of VTNA

Carlsson has held several senior management positions in the Volvo Group over the last 33 years, including serving as president of VTNA from 2008-2009 and as chief operating officer of the Group’s North American truck operations from 2010-2011.

Nyberg was appointed president of VTNA Oct. 1, 2012. The recruitment process to identify a new North American president is underway, the company noted.

Nyberg has been appointed as the new executive board member for sales and marketing at MAN Truck & Bus. Nyberg will begin his role at MAN in September, the company announced.

“We intend to transform the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Group, which MAN is also a part of, into a Global Champion of the transportation industry,” said Andreas Renschler, chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus AG and CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus. “With his international expertise, Göran Nyberg will help to drive this transformation forward at MAN. We are very pleased to welcome him on board in what are exciting times for our company.”

Nyberg is taking over from Heinz-Jürgen Löw, who was appointed board member for sales and marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles at the beginning of the year.