Yokohama Tire promotes three executives

Hideto Katsuragawa was named the chairman of Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC), the company announced as one of three major organizational promotions to kick off the new year.

Katsuragawa, a YRC board member and senior managing corporate officer, remains president and CEO of Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA), which oversees all Yokohama-related operations in North America, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo, Japan-based Yokohama Rubber Co. (YRC).

Also, Shinichi Takimoto, another YRC corporate officer, was named CEO of YTC, Yokohama Tire Canada and Yokohama Tire Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (YTMX).

Finally, Jeff Barna, who joined YTC in January 2017 as COO, was named the president of YTC. Barna’s expanded role will now include oversight of the company’s OE sales, export sales and human resource functions, which complements his current responsibilities of sales, marketing, product management, supply chain/logistics, project management and business analytics.

