Menu
Jeff Barna Yokohama Tire Photo: Yokohama Tire
Jeff Barna, who joined Yokohama Tire in January 2017 as COO, was named the president of YTC to start 2018.
Fleet Management>People

Yokohama Tire promotes three executives

Yokohama starts off 2018 with three major executive promotions in North America.

Hideto Katsuragawa was named the chairman of Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC), the company announced as one of three major organizational promotions to kick off the new year. 

Katsuragawa, a YRC board member and senior managing corporate officer, remains president and CEO of Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA), which oversees all Yokohama-related operations in North America, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo, Japan-based Yokohama Rubber Co. (YRC).

Also, Shinichi Takimoto, another YRC corporate officer, was named CEO of YTC, Yokohama Tire Canada and Yokohama Tire Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (YTMX).

Finally, Jeff Barna, who joined YTC in January 2017 as COO, was named the president of YTC. Barna’s expanded role will now include oversight of the company’s OE sales, export sales and human resource functions, which complements his current responsibilities of sales, marketing, product management, supply chain/logistics, project management and business analytics.

Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company’s complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car, commercial truck and bus, and off-the-road mining and construction applications.

TAGS: Tires News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Yokohama adds dealer website
Oct 26, 2010
Volvo Trucks North America VTNA brought one its new VNR regional model tractors to ATA39s annual gathering The VNR line includes the VNR 300 daycab VNR 400 with 41in sleeper and the VNR 640 with 61in sleeper
Volvo Trucks names Wade Long regional vice president, Western U.S.
Jan 09, 2018
Transplace names McGuigan as CEO
Jan 09, 2018
Zonar adds industry veteran to compliance team
Jan 09, 2018