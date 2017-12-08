Menu
Stefan Sommer
Stefan Sommer
Fleet Management>People

ZF Friedrichshafen CEO steps down

ZF Friedrichshafen CEO Stefan Sommer has stepped down from his post, the company announced on Thursday.

Until a successor is appointed, finance board member and CEO Deputy Representative, Dr. Konstantin Sauer, will assume the role of CEO on an interim basis.

“We would like to thank Dr. Sommer for his long-standing, successful employment in the company. In his five years of service as the head of ZF, Dr. Stefan Sommer has developed the company with tireless commitment and great vision,” said Chairman of the ZF supervisory board Dr. Franz-Josef Paefgen.  

ZF creates driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety technology. The company has a global workforce of around 137,000 with approximately 230 locations in some 40 countries. In 2016, ZF achieved sales of €35.2 billion.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MartinWeissburg
New president coming for Mack Trucks
Dec 08, 2017
Otto Szalavari
Allison Transmission promotes Szalavari to managing director
Dec 08, 2017
Western Star
Carson named Western Star president; Platt promoted to head Chinese joint venture
Dec 06, 2017
Justin Palmer Mitsubishi Fuso president CEO
Justin Palmer named president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso
Dec 01, 2017