Zonar adds industry veteran to compliance team

Zonar announced that Ron Cordova has joined its compliance team. With nearly 25 years’ experience in commercial vehicle law enforcement and safety, Cordova joins a group of industry veterans that ensure Zonar and its customers adhere to industry regulations.

Cordova spent more than two decades with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Motor Transportation Police, where he worked up to the rank of Major and managed parts of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit prior to retiring from the Curry County Sheriff’s Department. Cordova also served as the Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks (CVISN) Program Manager for New Mexico. In addition to his roles in law enforcement, Cordova served in many different capacities with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) including as president in 2005-2006, the company added.

"In order to help fleets stay compliant, it is critical to have an experienced and knowledgeable team focused on ever-changing rules and regulations, ready to provide counsel and support," said Fred Fakkema, vice president of compliance at Zonar. "Our customers' safety is our first priority and Ron's remarkable breadth of experience will further strengthen Zonar’s ability to create products and solutions that make it easy for operators and managers to not only follow the law, but also keep themselves and other drivers safe."

Cordova joins Zonar as its newest compliance manager. In this role he will apply his law enforcement and commercial trucking experience and technical skills to drive execution of business initiatives and ensure that Zonar solutions meet the required regulations and address customer needs. Cordova will manage intra-department relationships and assist in defining, testing, and supporting products while being actively involved with relevant industry associations.