Eaton names DIMNSA a distributor to broaden its Mexican aftermarket business

Power management company Eaton named DIMNSA a distributor to broaden its aftermarket transmission and clutch distribution for customers throughout Mexico. Eaton is looking to DIMNSA's access to nearly 500 distributors throughout the country and "extensive" sales and support structure opportunities to grow its aftermarket business in the region.

"Partnering with DIMNSA is important to our aftermarket strategy," said Tim Bauer, vice president of aftermarket for Eaton's Vehicle Group North America. "Eaton sees the relationship with DIMNSA as an opportunity to accelerate the growth of our transmission and clutch aftermarket business."

DIMNSA's group began its business in 1966 as a small remanufacturing company and has grown into one of the largest distributors of aftermarket components in Mexico. The company owns and operates four product distribution centers with a fifth scheduled to open next year. With access to nearly 500 distributors and more than 100 authorized installation centers, DIMNSA is able to deliver products to customers rapidly in order to meet the time-sensitive demands of the aftermarket business.

As part of its nationwide distribution network, DIMNSA provides customers with technical sales and installation training and support, an online support system for rapid response to issues, marketing and other programs to help drive sales as well as support after the sale.