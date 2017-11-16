New Eaton-Cummins powertrain geared for Mexico

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has introduced a new fuel economy-focused calibration designed "to meet and exceed the distinctive demands" of Mexican commercial trucking.

The newly-configured 18-speed Eaton UltraShift PLUS MXP automated transmission will be paired with a Cummins ISX15 diesel engine, delivering a powertrain designed for premium performance and maximum fuel efficiency in Mexico's unique driving conditions, according to the Eaton-Cummins joint venture.

"We collaborated with local Eaton, Cummins, and customer experts to analyze duty cycles and fuel economy requirements for the region," said Alex Stucky, product strategy manager of linehaul at Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. "We then took the UltraShift PLUS MXP transmission, which is typically targeted for highly-demanding and rigorous applications, and developed fuel economy calibrations optimized to the Cummins ISX15 engine models available in Mexico."

For this customization, more than 100 key parameters were analyzed, modified and tuned on the UltraShift PLUS MXP automated transmission, Stucky added. These included alterations to downshift points, upshift points, retarder limits, demand modulations, acceleration pedal tuning, and grade offsets while leveraging MXP gear ratio coverage to maintain engine efficiency.

The new integrated powertrain offering is available with IntelliConnect for fleets in Mexico using Geotab web-based analytics. IntelliConnect is a telematics capable system that provides near real-time monitoring of vehicle fault codes, prioritizes critical events as they emerge, and provides action plans by technical experts at Eaton.

The new powertrain package will be available as a service release in December, with production availability in the first quarter of 2018.