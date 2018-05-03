Menu
Roush Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
A view of Roush's new electric offering at ACT Expo.
Roush CleanTech unveils first all-electric truck

LONG BEACH, CA. Roush CleanTech unveiled an all-electric Ford F-650 at the Alternative Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, an expansion of its portfolio that includes propane autogas and compressed natural gas.

“An electric battery option for medium-duty trucks and buses is a great fit as there is increasing demand in this gross vehicle weight range with very few OEM solutions,” said Todd Mouw, president of Roush CleanTech.

Built on the Ford F-650 chassis, the new fully electric vehicles will have a lithium ion battery system of up to 225 kilowatt hours and 700 volts. The average range will be up to 120 miles with a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

Roush’s booth at ACT also featured a new propane autogas vehicle for Schwan’s Home Service. Schwan’s has already committed to use 200 Roush CleanTech E-450 cutaways, and announced plans to lease an additional 400 units by the end of 2018.

