ATA: Driver recruitment, anti-trafficking bills signed into law

American Trucking Associations is lauding two trucking-related bills signed into law this week. According to ATA, the Jobs for our Heroes Act streamlines the process by which active-duty military, reservists and veterans apply for their commercial driver's license, and the Combating Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act fights human trafficking by designating an official at the U.S. Department of Transportation to coordinate human trafficking prevention efforts across DOT, among other measures.

"In addition to the major tax reform bill passed last year, these pieces of legislation will have a significant impact, addressing two separate yet very important issues affecting trucking," ATA president and CEO Chris Spear said. "While ATA continues to work on major issues like tax reform, infrastructure and trade, it is important that we secure victories in other areas to continue to advance trucking's agenda."

"Trucking consistently looks for ways to not just honor our brave fighting men and women during their service, but to provide them career opportunities when they return home," said CRST International Inc. Chairman John Smith, chairman of ATA’s Workforce Development Policy Committee. "The Jobs for our Heroes Act not only makes it easier for these men and women to transition to productive careers in trucking, but helps the trucking industry by growing our potential workforce as we work to meet the ever-growing demand for freight transportation."

“The trucking industry is on the front lines in the fight against the crime of human trafficking. By adding these resources to DOT, the federal government will become an even stronger partner with us as we work to raise awareness, train our workforce and combat this crime," said Elisabeth Barna, ATA's chief operating officer and board member of Truckers Against Trafficking.

In June, Spear sent a letter in support of the Jobs for our Heroes Act to the bill's sponsors, ATA said. The association also noted it supported passage of The Combating Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act.