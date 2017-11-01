Menu
A student practices backing up a tractor-trailer at the Elite Truck School in Hillsboro, OR. (Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner)

FMCSA again pushes back driver training rule

Agency moves effective date of last year's final rule to June.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) said it is again delaying implementation of its final rule governing training standards for new truck drivers until June 5.

The notice will be published in the Federal Register on May 23. A preview of the document from John “Jack” Van Steenburg, FMCSA’s assistant administrator, was posted online late last week.

In December, FMCSA announced the final rule that calls for new drivers seeking to obtain a commercial driver’s license to be required to show proficiency in both knowledge training and behind-the-wheel training.

At that time, FMCSA said the rule would take effect in February, with a compliance deadline stretching until 2020.

However, when President Trump took office in January, he ordered a temporarily freeze on pending regulations, requiring FMCSA to delay the rule, most recently until May 22.

The latest delay “is necessary to provide the opportunity for further review and consideration of this new regulation, consistent with the Jan. 20, 2017 memorandum,” FMCSA said.

