FMCSA plans nationwide ELD implementation tour

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will conduct an electronic logging device (ELD) implementation tour starting later this week at the Iowa 80 Truckstop Jamboree.

In December, the federal mandate requiring nearly all interstate commercial drivers to use ELDs to monitor hours of service is set to begin.

To assist in the transition, FMCSA said agency staffers will attend industry conferences to answer questions and provide resources.

FMCSA officials will appear at these events:

Great American Trucking Show from Aug. 24-26.

North American Commercial Vehicle show from Sept. 25-27

California Trucking Show from Oct. 14-15.

American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from Oct. 21-24.

Women in Trucking Accelerate Conference & Expo from Nov. 6-8.