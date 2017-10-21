Menu
Pedigree Technologies offers new ELD
Device can be installed in under 10 minutes.

ORLANDO. Ahead of the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, Pedigree Technologies has launched Cab-Mate One, an all-in-one rugged ELD that can be installed in under 10 minutes.

Cab-Mate One is the latest additional to the overall ELD Chrome solution offered by Pedigree, which is based in Fargo, N.D. The plug-and-play device can be moved from cab to cab, and was developed in conjunction with CalAmp.

The new device “provides real long-term customer value and expandability with other solutions and best-in-the-industry support and training, including on-device interactive sessions,” said Wade Wilson, CEO of Pedigree.

Pedigree unveiled the product at the 2017 American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition.

In a statement, Chris Jacobs of Venture Express Inc. said that Pedigree’s products were “aiding us in driver recruiting and retention, efficiently growing and scaling our business, and improving and maintaining our supplier rankings with our major customers.”

Wilson said that while many view ELDs just for hours compliance, his company’s products assist in how to run more efficiently through its telematics system.

TAGS: Telematics
