Menu
OOIDA claims to federal government39s electronic logging mandate violates the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution Photo by JJ Keller

OOIDA claims to federal government's electronic logging mandate violates the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. (Photo by J.J. Keller)

Resource Center>Regulations

Supreme Court could soon decide on OOIDA challenge to ELDs

Electronic logging mandate scheduled to roll out in December.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) said the U.S. Supreme Court could begin the process of deciding if it will hear the group’s challenge to the electronic logging mandate on June 8.

That is the date justices are expected to hold a conference to review petitions on pending cases. The justices potentially could announce a decision on OOIDA's petition before it adjourns for summer in June.

Rob Moseley, who heads the Transportation Industry Group at Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP in Greenville, SC, told Fleet Owner it is unlikely the Supreme Court will take the case.

“Of the 7,000 or so petitions for review, they only decide 80 or so cases a year. So regardless of the merits of the case, the numbers are against them,” Moseley said.

OOIDA’s counsel filed a petition for Writ of Certiorari with the Supreme Court on April 11. The group initially filed suit in March 2016 on numerous grounds, including that electronic logs violate the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Photo by Rand McNally

A court of appeals has rejected OOIDA’s arguments, ruling the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) mandate can move forward as scheduled. FMCSA's final rule will require nearly all commercial drivers to use electronic logging devices to monitor hours of service.

Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation declined to file a brief with the Supreme Court regarding OOIDA’s request to the Supreme Court.

 

TAGS: Fleet Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Typically the impact for businesses that have already converted to ELDs is not nearly as significant as those that are likely to convert going forward noted FTR39s Eric Starks Photo Aaron Marsh
ELD mandate: A business burden or technology upgrade?
May 24, 2017
Ryder logo
Sponsored Content
Top-10: Facts You Should Know About ELDs and Trucking Safety
May 08, 2017
Sponsored Content
Choosing an ELD Solution
May 25, 2017
Raymond Martinez
FMCSA nominee backs ELD mandate, but aware of ‘hardships’
Oct 31, 2017