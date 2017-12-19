Menu
ATRI appoints four new board members

The not-for-profit firm also added new research advisory committee chair.

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) recently appointed four new members to its board of directors.
They include:

  • Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation in Billerica, MA;
  • Benjamin McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation Management, in Des Moines, IA;
  • Dennis Nash, chairman and CEO, Kenan Advantage Group, North Canton, OH;
  • James Reed, president and CEO of USA Truck in Van Buren, AR.

The research firm also named Karen Rasmussen, president and CEO of HELP, Inc., to chair its research advisory committee – replacing FedEx’s Scott Mugno, who was recently nominated to lead the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

TAGS: News
