ATRI seeks data to assess impacts of e-commerce

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) issued a data call for its Impacts of E-Commerce on the Trucking Industry report. The online questionnaire seeks to capture how the emergence of e-commerce has changed industry business models and operations.

The results of this data collection, combined with an extensive analysis of emerging e-commerce trends, will yield quantifiable insight into how the trucking industry has adapted to growing e-commerce activity. This research will provide carriers with an understanding of how the industry has responded to these structural shifts in the relationships between consumers, businesses, and logistics.

Motor carriers are encouraged to provide data, confidentially, through ATRI's survey by Friday, April 6, 2018. The survey is available online at TruckingResearch.org.

Respondents who submit completed surveys by the deadline are eligible for entry in a raffle to win one of five $100 gift cards and will receive an advance copy of the Impacts of E-Commerce on the Trucking Industry report. The results of this study will be available later this year.