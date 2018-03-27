You may be waiting to implement ELDs (electronic logging devices) because of the purchase cost, concerns with lost productivity and driver retention, or you are waiting to see if the ELD Final Rule is further delayed. However, December 18th of 2017 is fast approaching, so it is time to get your plans in place to transition to ELDs. Unforeseen delays could cause you to rush through critical steps and create a hardship for your drivers and office team.

Switching from a paper logging system to an electronic logging system is not as simple as “plug in the device and let the data flow.” The hours-of-service (HOS) regulations limit the driver’s productivity and availability, they force carriers to say “no” to customers, they result in driver discipline, they result in more driver violations being written than any other area of the regulations, and they result in many carriers paying large fines following audits. The bottom line is that hours-of-service compliance is a complex area that touches every aspect of a motor carrier’s operation.

The switch to an electronic logging system must be handled as a significant change. Using a change management process will allow you to maintain stability and continuity while implementing a basic, compliant ELD system. A change management process should be used even if you are on a more compressed timeline. Also, there are many different change management models to work from. In this whitepaper we are going to use one of the basic models — prepare, manage, and reinforce — and discuss each step of the process.