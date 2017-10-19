To grow profitably, businesses with fleets must manage the high costs of collision claims, vehicle downtime, driver turnover, rising fuel costs, and vehicle maintenance expenses. To minimize these costs, fleet operators must continually monitor and improve the safety and efficiency of their fleet. And to maximize revenue, they must find ways to increase productivity, enhance customer service, and win new business.

Video telematics, fleet tracking, fuel, and speed management technologies provide greater visibility into vehicle activity and driver behavior than ever before—revealing opportunities to help improve driver safety, lower costs, and optimize productivity.

Download How a Safer Fleet Delivers a Stronger Bottom Line to learn more about how video telematics can help to create safer drivers and organizations, reduce costs, and increase vehicle uptime and productivity to drive customer loyalty.