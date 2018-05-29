In the trucking industry, profitability is driven by much more than just fluctuating freight rates. Rates plus miles drive revenue, but the underlying costs of the haul—from driver compensation and lost revenue opportunity related to unproductive hours, such as detention time at customer sites—can significantly eat away at profits.

This whitepaper executive summary explains how network management can improve profits by maximizing utilization and reducing costs. Existing clients may feel the impact through operational changes or rising freight rates. While the potential to upset clients exists, it is possible to address concerns by working directly with the customers, sharing data, and explaining why specific changes are necessary. It is possible to build a more collaborative relationship that helps both the trucking company and the client.

From TMW Systems.