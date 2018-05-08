Sometimes the first step is the hardest. But now most fleets have integrated to using electronic logs. Many carriers have found that the transition was not nearly as bad, in reality, as the preconceived notion made them fear. In fact, some are wondering what other technology is available to assist in operational efficiencies and ensure compliance. This whitepaper explores using technology to:

• Transition to electronic record keeping,

• Provide driver management tools,

• Track and plan vehicle maintenance,

• Reduce fuel consumption,

• Plan routes, and

• Audit logs.

The whitepaper also explores additional technology opportunities including:

• Scale bypass,

• In-cab forward and driver facing cameras,

• Vehicle simulators,

• Forward collision warning,

• Adaptive cruise control,

• Lane departure warning,

• Lane-keeping systems, and

• Truck platooning.

Technology can greatly assist in keeping a carrier's revenue stream flowing to the bottom line.