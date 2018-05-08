While the basic structure of carrier audits is not changing due to the electronic logging mandate becoming a reality, some of the specific processes used during audits are changing. Carriers need to know and be ready for the “new way of doing things” when it comes to audits, and therefore need to prepare differently. In this whitepaper, we discuss the general auditing process, how electronic logs are changing it, and what carriers need to do to be ready for an audit in the era of electronic logs. From J. J. Keller.